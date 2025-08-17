Dango Ouattara and Yoane Wissa | Getty Images

Newcastle United transfer news: Brentford striker Yoane Wissa remains a top priority for the Magpies this summer.

The overriding takeaway from Newcastle United’s goalless draw at Villa Park was the Magpies’ lack of a striker. Whilst Alexander Isak continues to be unavailable for selection, Anthony Gordon was tasked with leading the line in the midlands.

The former Everton man did a solid job, but being without a natural finisher really hurt Eddie Howe’s side at Villa Park. With Liverpool and Leeds United to come before the end of the month, it is of paramount importance that they can get a striker through the door and give themselves the best possible chance of picking up results whilst Isak’s situation remains up in the air.

Brentford striker Yoane Wissa has emerged as their top target to fill that gap this summer, although Wissa’s signing will predominantly be to replace Callum Wilson at St James’ Park, rather than Isak. Wissa will not feature for Brentford in their Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest this afternoon and has been training away from his teammates as he looks for a move away from the club.

Fabrizio Romano drops major transfer update

Newcastle United are expected to complete a move for Wissa, with a fee of around £35m being quoted as acceptable for the DR Congo international. However, getting Wissa’s signature signed and sealed was always dependent on the Bees being able to source a replacement.

Their stance that Wissa was not for sale has softened over recent weeks and confirmation that they had signed Dango Ouattara from Bournemouth has sent the wheels in motion for Wissa’s move to St James’ Park to be completed. Taking to X to announce the deal, Fabrizio Romano wrote: ‘Official, confirmed. Dango Ouattara joins Brentford on £42m package fee from Bournemouth. Contract until June 2030 plus option.’

Brentford boss Keith Andrews also said: "We're really happy to get Dango in. He's someone that we were aware and surprised could be available and, once we knew that signing him might be a possibility, we really focused on trying to get him.

“We liked his Premier League experience, even at his young age, and he just hasn't found the rhythm yet because of a lack of consistent game time.

“He suits the way we want to play - he has something that we were lacking in the forward line, and he will complement what we already have in the building.

“The fans will love him - he's the type of player that they will get off their seat for.”

These developments mean Newcastle United could finally get the green light from the Bees to proceed with their move for Wissa. The 28-year-old scored 19 Premier League goals last season and could be thrown straight into the deep end in Newcastle United’s next match when they host Liverpool at St James’ Park.

With confirmation of Jacob Ramsey’s move to Tyneside expected imminently, the wheels for Wissa’s move to the north east have now been set in motion and it could be one that is completed this week ahead of that clash with Arne Slot’s side.