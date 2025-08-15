Brentford have reached a striker agreement in a major boost for Newcastle United.

The dominoes are falling into place as they say with Brentford striking a deal with AFC Bournemouth to sign forward Dango Ouattara.

The reported club-record deal is set to send waves across the transfer market, which should allow Newcastle to complete another major summer signing.

The Magpies have already signed Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale and Malick Thiaw so far this summer. Jacob Ramsey has arrived on Tyneside for his medical ahead of a £39million move from Aston Villa.

While Newcastle are hoping to finalise the deal imminently, it is unlikely the midfielder will be available to feature in the trip to face his soon-to-be former club at Villa Park on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off). But The Magpies are still plotting to make another signing after Ramsey.

Brentford agree striker deal

According to Foot Mercato and David Ornstein, Brentford have reached an agreement to sign Ouattara worth around £42million, a club record fee.

It sees Bournemouth continue their flurry of big money sales this summer with the likes of Dean Huijsen, Ilya Zabarnyi and Milos Kerkez all leaving to join Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, respectively. Albeit a lower-profile departure, The Cherries have still been able to more than double their money for Ouattara, who joined from French side Lorient for £20million in 2023.

After Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna initially reported the agreement, Ornstein tweeted: “Brentford strike agreement with Bournemouth to sign Dango Ouattara. Deal for 23yo winger #BrentfordFC club-record £37m + £5m add-ons. Burkina Faso international unhappy at #AFCB so pushed for move & authorised to travel on Friday @TheAthleticFC after @Santi_J_FM.”

It is believed the deal will see Brentford give the green light for Yoane Wissa to leave the club and join Newcastle.

Newcastle United green light for striker transfer

Wissa has been a top attacking target for Newcastle over the past couple of weeks. The 28-year-old scored 19 Premier League goals for Brentford last season with only golden boot winner Mohamed Salah scoring more goals from open play last season.

The Magpies are in desperate need for a striker with Alexander Isak on strike in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool. Callum Wilson also left the club following the end of his contract and his since joined West Ham United.

It leaves Newcastle without an established striker heading into their opening Premier League game of the season at Aston Villa. Anthony Gordon is likely to lead the line as he did in Isak’s absence on several occasions last season.

William Osula is the only natural striker in Newcastle’s senior squad as things stand, but is yet to start a Premier League match for the club.

Wissa is a versatile attacking player who can play across the front three if needed, though he enjoyed his best scoring season in the Premier League, leading the line for Brentford last season.

Brentford are now set to allow Wissa to join Newcastle with personal terms already agreed. As per Sky Sports, the transfer is set to be worth around £35million.

What does Yoane Wissa green light mean for Alexander Isak & Liverpool

Do the dominoes stop falling once Wissa joins Newcastle or does that then open the door for Isak to join Liverpool?

Well, the situation isn’t quite that simple. Wissa was initially targeted as a replacement for Wilson, so Newcastle would still ideally want another striker through the door before considering selling Isak.

But the situation risks becoming increasingly unstable heading into the final two weeks of the transfer window.

Liverpool have had a £110million bid rejected by Newcastle for Isak but are likely to return with a fresh bid which, if accepted, would represent a British transfer record and the third most expensive player sale of all time behind Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.