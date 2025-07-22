Brentford's Yoane Wissa has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer. | Getty Images

Newcastle United are looking to sign a striker before the start of the new Premier League season with Brentford forward Yoane Wissa on Eddie Howe’s radar.

The Newcastle head coach admitted he is looking to sign a striker in addition to keeping hold of top scorer Alexander Isak this summer.

The Magpies have released Callum Wilson while also missing out on attacking targets such as Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Hugo Ekitike.

Newcastle saw a £69.5million bid for Ekitike rejected by Eintracht Frankfurt last week which has allowed Liverpool to swoop in an agree a deal worth up to £79million including add-ons. United also had a £50million bid for Joao Pedro turned down by Brighton & Hove Albion before Chelsea agreed a deal.

Delap’s £30million release clause at Ipswich Town meant a transfer fee wasn’t an issue as Newcastle held talks with the striker but he opted to join Chelsea instead.

Now Newcastle are looking at options elsewhere and a name that keeps cropping up is Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.

Newcastle United admire 20-goal striker

Wissa scored 20 goals in all competitions for Brentford last season, including two against Newcastle.

Only Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah scored more open-play goals than Wissa in the Premier League last season and the DR Congo international’s ability to lead the line or play out wide is something that appeals to several clubs.

Newcastle face competition for Wissa from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur while Nottingham Forest have also had a bid rejected by Brentford.

A deal could prove difficult as Brentford have already agreed a £71million deal for Bryan Mbeumo to join Manchester United. Club sources previously briefed that only one of Wissa and Mbeumo would leave the Gtech Community Stadium this summer.

Wissa turns 29 in September and has less than a year left on his contract at Brentford with an option of another year.

Yoane Wissa open to Newcastle United move

With Wissa into the final year of his contract, Brentford are keen to agree a new deal to protect their asset without having to trigger the contract option.

BBC Sport have reported that Brentford’s attempts to enter new contract discussions with Wissa are not being entertained by the forward, who wants to explore his options elsewhere.

The report adds that agreeing personal terms with Spurs or Newcastle ‘will not be an issue’.

Eddie Howe provides Newcastle United transfer update

Newcastle have made one major signing so far this summer with Anthony Elanga joining from Nottingham Forest for £55million. Head coach Eddie Howe admitted several targets have got away from Newcastle this summer and he ideally would have brought in more players at this stage of the window.

Speaking after the 4-0 defeat at Celtic on Saturday, Howe said: “My wish was for us to do our business early, and we certainly tried, but it wasn't to be. We've had a frustrating time in terms of losing targets to other clubs, and I'd be very open with that.

“That's happened on several occasions. You just have to accept it. In order for a transfer to really work, in my opinion, the player has to be desperate to come to your club, and if we don't get that, the transfer doesn't work.

“We're seeking players that are good enough, that are desperate to come, and that can make the difference but they're on short supply for us. We're confident that we can try and get some more players in to strengthen the depth of the score. We're certainly aware that we need to, and we're trying as hard as we can to do that.”