Newcastle United transfer target Yoane Wissa has withdrawn from Brentford’s pre-season squad in Portugal.

Wissa has been subject to transfer interest from Newcastle United this summer as Eddie Howe looks to sign a striker in addition to keeping hold of top scorer Alexander Isak.

The Magpies have released Callum Wilson, leaving Isak as the club’s only experienced striker as things stand. William Osula is another option for Howe but has yet to start a Premier League game for Newcastle.

Newcastle have also missed out on several top attacking targets this summer with Liam Delap and Joao Pedro joining Chelsea and Hugo Ekitike joining Liverpool.

Wissa has a year left on his contract at Brentford with an option of another year and turns 29 in September. As such he could be available for a lower fee, although The Bees have made it clear that they would not want to sell both Bryan Mbeumo and Wissa in the same transfer window.

Mbeumo has recently joinied Manchester United for £71million while Wissa has been valued at around £40million. Wissa scored 20 goals in all competitions for Brentford last season, including two against Newcastle.

Only Mohammed Salah scored more goals from open play in the Premier League than Wissa during the 2024/25 campaign.

Yoane Wissa withdraws from Brentford squad

According to BBC Sport, Wissa has left Brentford’s training camp in Portugal due to the uncertainty over his future. The report claims Wissa has been unsettled by the interest from the likes of Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest.

The DR Congo international is set for talks with Brentford director of football Phil Giles over his future with Newcastle’s interest said to be ‘accelerating’.

Yoane Wissa open to Newcastle United move

With Wissa into the final year of his contract, Brentford are keen to agree a new deal to protect their asset without having to trigger the contract option.

But BBC Sport have also reported that Brentford’s attempts to enter new contract discussions with Wissa are not being entertained by the forward, who wants to explore his options elsewhere.

The report adds that agreeing personal terms with Spurs or Newcastle ‘will not be an issue’.

Wissa’s meeting with Brentford’s director of football Giles, who just so happens to be a Newcastle supporter, will prove vital in deciding the striker’s future at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Eddie Howe provides Newcastle United transfer latest

Newcastle have made one major signing so far this summer with Anthony Elanga joining from Nottingham Forest for £55million. Head coach Eddie Howe admitted several targets have got away from Newcastle this summer and he ideally would have brought in more players at this stage of the window.

Speaking after the 4-0 defeat at Celtic on Saturday, Howe said: “My wish was for us to do our business early, and we certainly tried, but it wasn't to be. We've had a frustrating time in terms of losing targets to other clubs, and I'd be very open with that.

“That's happened on several occasions. You just have to accept it. In order for a transfer to really work, in my opinion, the player has to be desperate to come to your club, and if we don't get that, the transfer doesn't work.

“We're seeking players that are good enough, that are desperate to come, and that can make the difference but they're on short supply for us. We're confident that we can try and get some more players in to strengthen the depth of the score. We're certainly aware that we need to, and we're trying as hard as we can to do that.”