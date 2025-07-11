Brentford’s Yoane Wissa has been linked with a move to Newcastle United and a number of their Premier League rivals this summer.

Wissa scored 19 goals in last season’s Premier League - a total beaten only by five other players. Those included his club teammate Bryan Mbeumo, Chris Wood, Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah.

Wissa’s goals ensured that Brentford were able to thrive following Ivan Toney’s move to the Saudi Pro League. However, a year on and the DR Congo international is being linked with a big money exit of his own.

The Bees have already seen Thomas Frank leave the Gtech Community Stadium this summer, whilst Christian Norgaard has joined Arsenal. They could also lose Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United, although negotiations between the two clubs have stalled over a fee for the Cameroon international.

Wissa, meanwhile, has entered the final year of his current contract at Brentford, although his club do have an option to extend his stay. Whilst Brentford are a well-run club that will already have options in place to replace all the players they have lost this summer, adding Wissa to that list could be a hammer blow to their squad building plans.

Yoane Wissa price tag ‘revealed’

If Wissa does leave the Gtech Community Stadium this summer, then the Bees will be well compensated for him. According to The Athletic , Brentford will demand £50m for Wissa this summer and will increase that price tag if Mbeumo leaves the club.

Nottingham Forest, who have been dealt two huge blows this week following the news that both Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs White will leave the club to join Newcastle United and Spurs respectively, have been linked with a move for Wissa. However, they have had a bid swiftly rejected by Brentford.

Forest were reportedly prepared to pay around £25m for the striker in January and whilst the finances of their most recent offer have not been released, it has fallen well short of Brentford’s valuation. Wissa, who turns 29 in September, has scored 45 goals in the Premier League during his time with the Bees and has also been linked with reuniting with Frank at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

Newcastle United’s search for a back-up striker to Alexander Isak has also landed them at Wissa’s door, according to the Mail Online . Callum Wilson’s departure means the Magpies are very light in depth at striker with Isak the club’s only recognised senior striker.

Will Osula and Anthony Gordon have played there in recent seasons as a makeshift option, but if Eddie Howe’s side are to compete on all fronts domestically and in Europe, then they will need to add depth to that area of the pitch. Elanga’s signing will add depth to their wide options, but a central striker and a like-for-like replacement for Wilson is still on their radar.

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been linked with a move to the north east recently whilst speculation surrounding Hugo Ekitike, a man who twice rejected a move to St James’ Park, resurfaced earlier this week.