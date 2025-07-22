Yoane Wissa has emerged as a top target for Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur this summer as his future at Brentford hangs in the balance.

Wissa netted 19 goals in the Premier League last season, with just five players outsourcing him in the whole division. One of those players was Alexander Isak, the man Wissa could compete alongside at St James’ Park if he was to move to Newcastle United this summer.

The Magpies’ interest in Wissa comes as they look for a back-up to the Swedish international. With Callum Wilson having departed on a free transfer someone to deputise in place of Isak so his minutes in all competitions can be managed is required. Wissa, as one of the league’s top performers last season, seems like an ideal candidate to do just that.

Speculation surrounding Wissa and a departure from the Gtech Community Stadium intensified greatly on Tuesday when it was revealed that he had withdrawn from Brentford’s training camp in Portugal. BBC Sport reported that the DR Congo international had been ‘unsettled’ by speculation over his future with Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur all reportedly interested in his signature.

Wissa will hold talks with Brentford’s director of football Phil Giles over his future at the club in the coming days. The Bees have already seen Bryan Mbeumo leave to join Manchester United this summer, whilst club captain Christian Norgaard joined Arsenal earlier in the window.

Thomas Frank has also moved on to pastures new in north London with Keith Andrews replacing him as Brentford boss. After a summer of upheaval, Brentford will be desperate to keep hold of Wissa and will be very reluctant to see him leave, particularly following the departure of Mbeumo. Together, Wissa and Mbeumo scored 39 Premier League goals last season.

Newcastle United’s Yoane Wissa latest - and Tottenham Hotspur threat

When reports of Wissa’s withdrawal from Brentford’s training camp were revealed on Tuesday, it was also noted that interest from St James’ Park was ‘accelerating’ before reports of a £25m bid, one that was swiftly rejected by Brentford, emerged. Newcastle United have had a frustrating summer to date with only Anthony Elanga having sealed a move to Tyneside but are expected to improve their offer to over £30m, one that may then be accepted by the Bees.

Interest in Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Hugo Ekitike, Matheus Cunha and Mbeumo was all gazumped by their Premier League rivals and whilst they will hope to avoid that with Wissa, there is a possibility that lightning could strike again. The Magpies, and an ever increasingly worried social media fan base, will likely be concerned about any interest in Wissa from north London and another potential transfer hijack.

A move to Spurs would see the 28-year-old reunite with his former manager and offer him the chance to stay in the capital. Spurs’ wage structure may also allow for Wissa to earn more there than he would if he moved to St James’ Park.

Furthermore, whilst Wissa wouldn’t struggle for game time at St James’ Park, playing second fiddle to Isak may limit his starts, something that may not be as much of an issue at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both clubs can also offer Wissa the chance to play in the Champions League next season - a competition he is yet to play in during his career.