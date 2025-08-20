Sky Sports drop major Newcastle United transfer update - new £35m+ bid submitted

Newcastle United have submitted a new bid for Yoane Wissa - according to Sky Sports | Getty Images

Newcastle United transfer news: The Magpies have submitted a new and improved bid for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa - according to reports.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yoane Wissa has been a target for Newcastle United throughout the summer transfer window as they look to replace the hole left by Callum Wilson’s departure. Wilson left St James’ Park as a free agent last month before signing for West Ham.

His exit meant that the Magpies were in need of a striker no matter what this summer, with that need turning to desperation once Alexander Isak was made unavailable for selection. Newcastle United and the Swedish international both released statements on Tuesday night with the saga of the summer window looking set to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst Premier League football did return at the weekend, Newcastle United’s goalless draw at Villa Park further highlighted their desperate need for a striker. Whilst Anthony Gordon performed well as a makeshift striker, he is not a long-term solution and the Magpies’ attacking force was blunt throughout the 90 minutes - even against ten men towards the end of the match.

Sky Sports drop major Yoane Wissa transfer update

With two games still to play before the summer transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday 1 September, signing a striker imminently is a big priority if they want to ensure they can still compete on the field. Wissa, as someone who has been admired throughout the summer, therefore, seems like the obvious option.

Sky Sports have revealed that the Magpies have submitted a new and improved offer for Wissa. That deal could see them pay an initial £35m for the DR Congo international with £5m in add-ons.

The Magpies had seen an initial bid, worth £25m, rejected by the Bees earlier this summer as they maintained their reluctance to sanction Wissa’s exit. Although the 28-year-old has reportedly told Brentford he won’t play for them again if a move isn’t sanctioned, departures elsewhere at the Gtech Community Stadium this summer mean that the Bees don’t want to lose one of their key players - and the scorer of 19 Premier League goals last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wissa wasn’t involved in Keith Andrews’ first matchday squad of the season on Sunday and has been instructed to train separately from his teammates. Brentford, meanwhile, are yet to respond to the Magpies’ improved offer, although reports on Monday indicated that they valued the striker at around £60m, significantly more than Newcastle’s most recent offer.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

It must be noted that a move to St James’ Park for Wissa this summer does not open the door for Isak to move to Anfield. Any exit for Isak is dependent on the Magpies being able to source another replacement and for Liverpool to significantly increase their initial offer of £110m.

Wissa would move to Tyneside as a direct replacement for Wilson and act as competition for whoever is picked to lead the line for the Magpies this season. As it currently stands, though, Wissa could end up as Howe’s first-choice striker if there is no resolution on a reintegration into the squad for Isak.

Newcastle United’s next game sees them come up against Liverpool at St James’ Park on Monday night.