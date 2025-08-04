Newcastle United transfer news: Brentford’s Yoane Wissa remains a top target for Newcastle United this summer.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews has spoken about speculation linking Yoane Wissa with a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium this summer. Wissa has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United and has been the subject of a number of transfer bids from St James’ Park.

The 28-year-old left Brentford’s training camp in Portugal prematurely last month for talks with sporting director Phil Giles over his future, whilst he was not named in Andrews’ squad for their clash against QPR at the weekend. Wissa has reportedly told Brentford he will never play for them again if a move to Newcastle United is not sanctioned this summer.

The Bees had maintained that Wissa was not for sale this summer, although that stance may soften if they can source a replacement for him. Newcastle United, meanwhile, remain interested in the DR Congo international, but are working on deals on multiple fronts, most notably with RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko.

Keith Andrews’ Yoane Wissa update

It hasn’t been an easy start to life as Brentford manager for Andrews who has seen his top scorer from last season in Bryan Mbeumo and his club captain, Christian Norgaard, both leave the club during the summer transfer window. Losing Wissa, who netted 19 times in the league for the Bees last season, just one fewer than Mbeumo, would be a major blow for the former Republic of Ireland midfielder as he prepares his side for the return of competitive football.

Brentford beat QPR 1-0 on Saturday courtesy of a very early Nathan Collins goal, but all talk after the game surrounded Wissa and his future at the club. Having not trained with his teammates last week, Wissa was absent at Loftus Road on Saturday and Andrews admitted that the talk surrounding the striker’s future at the club had been ‘difficult’ for him, the player and club to deal with.

Andrews told Sky Sports : “The situation is he’s training at the training ground but I think it’s probably public knowledge at this stage that he left that training camp in Lisbon. It was probably the right decision for all parties in that we had to support him in what is a difficult time for him.

“We need to remember that it’s not just about the footballer, it’s about the human being and the person first. Again, public knowledge that there is some interest in Wissa so we have to respect that, respect him.

“I’ve got a really good relationship with Yoane from last season and that is still the case now but obviously, it’s not ideal. [There is] constant communication with Yoane around the situation.

“I think he’s OK to a point. I’ve been in that position myself as a player, not to this level, but it can be stressful for an individual and I think that’s where it goes back to what our club is about, how it's run from the top.

“We always treat people with respect and again, when you look at the business we’ve done this season with the outgoings, it’s been done early. This is probably not wanted. It’s not an ideal scenario but what transfer window is.”