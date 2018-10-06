Yoshinori Muto and Javier Manquillo handed Newcastle starts against Man United

Yoshinori Muto has been handed his first Premier League start for Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Rafa Benitez's side take on Manchester United this evening in a televised game (5.30pm kick-off).

And manager Benitez has brought Muto, Javier Manquillo and Federico Fernandez into his starting XI.

READ MORE: Rafa Benitez reveals why he believes he can attract players to Newcastle in January’s transfer window

Speaking yesterday, Benitez said Muto, signed from Mainz in the summer, was "closer" to his first league start.

“He’s in the squad," said Benitez. "He’s closer. How close? You will see (at Old Trafford).

“He will improve and he will improve his English and also in knowing his team-mates and the movement of his team-mates around him. He’s getting better."

Benitez is again without the injured Paul Dummett.

Newcastle were third-bottom of the Premier League ahead of this afternoon's fixtures, while Jose Mourinho's side are 10th after a difficult start to their season.

“I know my time in England – I don’t remember any fragile Manchester United team," said Benitez. "They always have good manager, good teams. They're really strong every year.

"I can see a team that people can expect to be higher. It’s a question of time, we will see."

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Fernandez, Manquillo; Diame, Shelvey; Ritchie, Perez, Kenedy; Muto.

MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Bailly, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Pogba, Rashford, Lukaku, Martial.