Yoshinori Muto will love what Ben Dawson had to say after Newcastle United's win
Yoshinori Muto can start the season up front for Newcastle United.
That’s the view of coach Ben Dawson after the club’s 1-0 Premier League Asia Trophy win over West Ham United in Shanghai, China.
Muto scored the only goal of the game at the Hongkou Football Stadium, where Steve Bruce, United’s new head coach, had to watch from the stands because of a visa technicality.
“Muto, it’s down to him,” said Dawson, who was in the dugout for the game. “If he continues to work hard in training and score goals, then it would be his shirt to lose.”
On the game, Dawson added: “I think it was obvious the difference having a manager in place. He’s been able to express his expectations and the standards he wants. They’ve been able to work on it and put the performance in that they did.”