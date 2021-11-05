'You take that responsibility deeply' – The Eddie Howe quote that Newcastle United fans will love
Newcastle United fans are one of the most passionate around. A result on a Saturday can be the difference between a good and a bad week.
And with Eddie Howe, it seems the Magpies will have a manager which understands that feeling completely.
Howe is set to be unveiled as the club’s next manager – the first under the new Saudi Arabian regime – and his first task is to secure Premier League safety.
While there will undoubtedly be many ups and downs between now and May, you can be reassured that Howe’s heart is always in the right place.
During an interview on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Howe outlined his ‘deep responsibility’ for the people of the football club and those in the surrounding areas.
It’s a quote that will be music to the Geordie faithful’s ears
Howe said: “For whatever club you’re in control of or in charge of, for me, you take that responsibility deeply.
"You’re in charge of not just the club but the town’s fortunes. You talk about a club like Liverpool and how football is everything to that city – you take that responsibility to heart.
“You just want to do everything in your fibre to bring success to the people connected with the club.”
Howe, who has been out work since leaving Bournemouth in August 2020, is likely to be confirmed as the new boss before Saturday’s game with Brighton and Hove Albion.
He may watch from the stands, however, rather than heading straight into the away dugout at the Amex Stadium.