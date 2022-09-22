The 25-year-old is out of contract at the King Power Stadium at the end of the season and openly discussed the possibility of him leaving the club over the summer to pursue a new ‘project’.

Both Arsenal and Newcastle United were reportedly interested in the Belgian midfielder given that he could be available on a cut-price deal due to his contract situation.

In order to avoid losing Tielemans on a free, Leicester could look to cash in on the player this January. According to The Express, a £17million bid is reportedly being lined-up by Newcastle as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his midfield options.

Youri Tielemans of Leicester City warms up prior to the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester United at The King Power Stadium on September 01, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Foxes have made a dismal start to the 2022-23 Premier League season with one point from their opening seven matches leaving them bottom of the table. Leicester’s 22 goals conceded has also set an unwanted Premier League record for most goals conceded after seven games.

And when asked about his future at the club whilst on international duty with Belgium, Tielemans responded: "I'm not going to speak too much about my contract situation at the moment.

"I didn't leave Leicester in the summer as I always said the project had to be the right one.

"Just because things are getting worse now at Leicester doesn't mean I should regret [staying]."