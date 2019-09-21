Newcastle United's crowd drops again as thousands stay away
Newcastle United’s crowd dipped again for Brighton and Hove Albion’s visit to St James’s Park.
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 18:43 pm
The club’s previous home game against Watford late last month was watched by 44,157 fans.
And the attendance for this evening’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion was even lower.
The gate for the Premier League game was 43,316, well short of St James’s Park’s 52,000-plus capacity. There were boos from fans at the break after a poor first 45 minutes.
United’s average attendance last season was 51,121.