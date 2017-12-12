Graham Fenton and Lee Picton committed to South Shields for ‘long time’ despite interest from other clubs

South Shields’ successful management team plan to stay in their roles at Mariners Park ‘for a long time’, says joint manager Graham Fenton.

Fenton and Lee Picton have had a hugely productive time at the club since taking over in September 2016.

If you are enjoying something, why look for something else? Graham Fenton

After winning an incredible four trophies last season – including the FA Vase at Wembley – they have enjoyed a fruitful start to this term too, and currently sit top of the Evo-Stik North Division.

Inevitably after such success, there have been some murmurings about whether clubs further up the pyramid may cast admiring glances the way of Fenton and Picton.

However, Fenton – who reached the Premier League as a player with Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City – insists they could not be happier at Mariners Park.

When asked at a question and answer session with supporters whether he had aspirations to manage at the top of the game, Fenton said: “I haven’t really got that ambition at the moment.

“Whether it will come in the future, I don’t know. I went through good times and bad times in my pro career as a player.

“With all the experience I now have, I think ‘if you’re enjoying something, why look to move?’

“There are financial gains, but that’s not everything.

“Myself and Lee are really enjoying what we’re doing at the moment, and want to stay for a long time.

“If you are enjoying something, why look for something else?”

Assistant manager Martin Scott was asked a similar question by supporters at the meeting.

He said: “Lee and Graham are doing an absolutely fantastic job here.

“If they continue the way they are, there will be interest in them from other clubs, but where in the North East at the moment is there a better club for them to be at, apart from the very top ones?

“I’m not sure personally.”

Shields are next in action on Saturday, when they travel to Brighouse Town for a league fixture.