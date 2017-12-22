Hebburn boss looking forward to frenetic festive fixture schedule

Hebburn Town boss Scott Oliver has welcomed the busy festive fixture schedule as his team looks to get back in the promotion frame.

The Hornets start their Northern League Division Two push tomorrow with a trip to Esh Winning.

David Coulson and Scott Wallace miss the game through injury while Ian Bickerstaff and Anth Myers face fitness tests after not being able to complete training this week.

Oliver, however, is looking forward to the game and says if his players compete at the standard they are capable of, it could be a good end to 2017.

He said: “We are still waiting on clearance for new signing John Sherlock from Lothian Thistle and we hope we have him available.

“Striker Dan Robinson missed training through illness and I hope he is well enough to be available.

“Craig Malley is unavailable but Callum Smith returns from a broken rib.

“We have three games in a week, which is ideal for us to get our season going again.

“We have trained well lately and we are focused for the coming games. It is time for the players to play to their potential and if we cut out individual errors we will win plenty of games.

“The last game we played was a 3-0 win over Esh Winning so we go there knowing what we need to do.”