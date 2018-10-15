Hebburn Town face FA Vase trip to oldest football ground in world; South Shields get home FA Trophy draw

Hebburn Town must travel to the oldest football ground in the world after being drawn against Hallam in the second round of the FA Vase.

The Honets will travel to Sandygate Road, just outside of Sheffield, which has been home of Hallam FC since 1860.

Meanwhile, South Shields will host North Ferriby United in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy. The tie will be played on Saturday, October 27.

North Ferriby sit bottom of the Evo-Stik Premier League table, but handed out a shock 3-0 defeat to Shields earlier this season.



Hebburn beat City of Liverpool 4-0 on Saturday in the first round of the Vase a game which featured a stunning 45-yard strike from James Fairley.

The Hornets are one of the favourites for the competition, with a squad packed full of former winners, including ex-South Shields men Andrew Stephenson, Michael Richardson and Louis Storey.

Hallam, who sit sixth in the Northern Counties East league Division One table, have won six of their last seven games and beat Charnock Richard 3-1 on Saturday in the Vase.

Other Vase ties involving Northern league sides are:

Vauxhall Motors v Runcorn Town or Guisborough Town

Staveley MW or Silsden v Bedlington Terriers

Newcastle Benfield v 1874 Northwich

Winterton Rangers v Dunston UTS

Barton Town v Shildon

Garstang v Sunderland RCA

Thackley v West Auckland Town

Stockton Town v Nelson or Ashington