Hebburn Town still eyeing a bright future on and off the field despite FA Vase setback

Hebburn Town boss Scott Oliver insists the’ future is bright’ for the club as he looks to pick his players up after their FA Vase setback, writes ROSS GREGORY.

The Hornets bowed out of the pretigious competition last weekend at home to West Auckland, and must bounce back quickly when they face the same team in the league tomorrow at the Energy Check Sports Ground.

Oliver said: “Last Saturday’s Vase defeat was a huge disappointment to everyone at the club.

“We missed a good opportunity with a very poor second half performance with a strong wind in our favour.

“It was our seventh game in the competition and being able to enter the competition at the second round next season is a big bonus.

“We had players last Saturday lacking match practice through injuries and they ran out of steam in the second half but West Auckland deserved their victory.

“We must not let the Vase defeat be a cloud over our remaining games – we have 11 games left with eight at home a top five finish is our aim.

“We will be making changes – Lewis Suddick, who was cup tied last week, will start the game and Sam Read will come back into the team.

“We have competition for places and the team needs freshening up. We know where the team has fell short this season at times and we are already working on finnishing the job we started last summer with our signings.

“The club has come a long way to get 1300 people at a Hebburn game is remarkable. The future is very bright for the club.”