Hebburn Town youngster on trial at Wolves

Hebburn Town youngster Jack Donaghy will miss tomorrow’s game against Billingham Town – as he’s on trial at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The young defender will play a game for the Championship leaders after impressing with his performances this season.

And Hebburn boss Scott Oliver hopes he’s the first of many.

He said: “Jack plays in a trial game on Saturday morning for Wolves so I don’t expect him to feature for us.

“Jack has been our player of the season so I’m delighted league clubs are looking at him.

“I hope many more develop from our excellent junior section to the first team then to league clubs.”

Oliver is also without Callum Smith, Dave Coulson and Scott Wallace, who are all out injured, with Craig Malley a doubt through work.

He’s just hopeful, however, of getting a game on despite the bad weather.

“I don’t worry about lads missing games,” Oliver added. “We have a very strong squad which is very capable of going on a long unbeaten run.

“With half a season to go the lads have a real hunger to achieve something this season.

“Obviously the weather is not great at the moment and if the game is called off we will be down the beach working hard.

“We hope our new striker Dan Robinson can finally make his debut and add pace to our attacking options.

“Billingham Town are a strong team and it will be nice to see Kris Summers who played over 150 games for us at centre half.”