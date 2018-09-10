South Shields drawn at home to Stockport County in FA Cup

South Shields have been handed a home tie against former Football League club Stockport County in the FA Cup second round qualifying.

The Mariners saw off Northern Counties East Premier Division side Garforth Town on Saturday courtesy of a Blair Adams hat-trick, plus goals from Gavin Cogdon and Matty Pattison.

Stockport County reached the National League North playoffs last year, however Graham Fenton and Lee Picton's men proved they were capable of beating opponents from non-league's second tier lhaving seen off Darlington and York City on their way to the fourth round qualifying last season.

The tie will be played on Saturday, September 22 and a large amount of away fans will be expected to travel.