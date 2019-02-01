South Shields snap up ex-Manchester United and Burnley youngster Luke Daly

South Shields have swooped to sign former Burnley and Manchester United youngster Luke Daly.

The midfielder has joined from Droylsden and says the size of the Mariners was a huge attraction

Daly, 22, spent almost 10 years in Manchester United’s academy before a three-year spell at Burnley, one of which was as a professional.

He then signed for Droylsden and caught the eye in two matches against Shields last season - and is now delighted to get the chance to play for the Mariners rather than against them.

He said: “I feel very excited to be here because it’s a big club and you can see how it’s moving forward.

“It’s something I want to be involved in.

“The style of play here suits me and I know what to expect, having played against the club twice last season.

“The way they pass it and the way they move off the ball is brilliant, and I want to be a part of that.

“The fanbase here is also fantastic and you can’t beat playing in front of crowds like that, so I can’t wait to get going.”

Signing for Shields has seen Daly link up with former Burnley team-mate Nathan Lowe.

The pair are good friends and will travel to training and games together from Lancashire.

Daly added: “I used to live with Nathan and he’s a good lad.

“He’s one of my good friends and we know how to play together in midfield.

“We’ll work well with each other and it will be great to play alongside him again.

“When Nathan found out I might be coming here he called me straightaway, and it was good to speak to him and get some insights into what the club is about.

“I already knew anyway, having played against them, but it was good to strengthen those thoughts by speaking with him.”

Daly took part in his first training session with the Mariners on Thursday – and admits the quality of the session made him ‘feel like a pro again’.

He now goes straight into contention for Saturday’s game at Mickleover Sports as Shields look to maintain their promotion push as Evo-Stik Premier league leaders.

He said: “It was good to be involved with the lads and meet them for the first time.

“The intensity of the training made me feel like I was a pro again, so it was good.

“The club has had so much success over recent years, and hopefully we can keep progressing each year and climbing the pyramid.

“I’d love to help the club get promoted again."