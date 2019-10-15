Not enough was done to tackle racism in Bulgaria-England game, readers say
Gazette readers are calling for more action on racism in football after the Bulgaria-England game on Monday, October 14.
The Euro 2020 qualifier was stopped twice in the first half as Bulgarian fans were warned about their racist behaviour, including Nazi salutes and monkey chanting.
A stadium announcement condemned the abuse and said the match would be abandoned if it continued. England won 6-0, but no one was talking about football afterwards.
Our Facebook poll asked: “Do you think more needs to be done to clamp down on racism in football?”
Of the 1,000 people who had voted at time of writing, 93% said yes, 7% said no.
Sandra Davies said: “Bulgaria should be banned from all competitions; no ifs no buts, they are a disgrace.”
Lynne Veitch said: “Lengthy ban from future tournaments.”
Derek Davison said: “They would get abuse no matter where they go, as do a lot of other sports people. Shrug it off get on with the game. Sure these people would be more annoyed that they have been ignored.”
Connie Foster said: “They shouldn’t have given them another chance after the first warning. Tannoy announcement, ‘stop that now or we’ll abandon the game’, and if it doesn’t stop call the whole thing off.”
David Pringle said: “Simply ban home or away supporters carrying out these abhorrent chants/ salutes.”
Tony T Tag said: “Racism is abhorrent I think we all agree. However, soon there will be no chanting allowed at any sporting event for fears it will offend someone.”