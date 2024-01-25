Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mariners opened the scoring in the 16th minute through Paul Blackett when he slotted past Zak Luk Leban and into the bottom corner. The visitors brought themselves level just three minutes later when veteran striker Clayton Donaldson put the ball into the back of the net from close range.

South Shields made two changes from the 3-2 win at Bishop Stortford two weeks ago. Myles Boney returned between the sticks in place of Kyle Seymour whilst Mackenzie Heaney came into the side in the place of Jed Abbey.

Blackett’s 17th goal of the season gave the home side the lead in the 16th minute after the striker latched onto a flick-on from Aaron Martin and dribbled past a Farsley defender before firing the ball across the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner. However, the lead didn’t last long, as a free kick was headed back across the six yard and into the path of Donaldson who poked past Boney and into the back of the net.

The Mariners pushed to get themselves back in front after this setback, with Blackett having an effort deflected just wide. South Shields went close from the resulting corner with Leban pulling the ball off the line with Martin just inches away from applying the finishing touch.

Donaldson came within inches of giving the away side the lead in the 39th minute when he dragged a shot wide of the post from just outside the box. The home side went close again on the stroke of half time through CJ Clarke, whose shot from the edge of the box drifted just wide of the post.

South Shields’ lead was restored just minutes into the second half through Blackett’s second goal of the game as the striker latched onto a through ball and calmly chipped the ball over Leban. Donaldson came close to levelling again when his miss hit cross looped over the Boney and landed on the top of the crossbar.

