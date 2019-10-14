Paul Dummett's brilliant reaction to being left out of Newcastle United's starting XI

Paul Dummett.

Dummett was left out of Newcastle United’s starting XI for the home game against Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side earlier this month.

The game followed a 5-0 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Ciaran Clark replaced Dummett in Steve Bruce’s side, who won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Matty Longstaff on his debut.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Competition in any team is a big thing to have, and I was obviously disappointed not not to play, but the main thing was the team put a good performance in, especially after Leicester defeat,” said the defender, who last week helped to launch GiveToLocal, a scheme which aims to put £5million a year into grassroots football clubs.

“Everyone on that pitch put on a good performance. I was gutted not play, but Ciaran came into my position and did really well.

"So I know I just need keep on working hard and trying to make sure I'm ready for my chance when it comes again.”

The result lifted the club out of the Premier League’s relegation zone and up to 16th place ahead of Saturday’s game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Paul Dummett, far left, at the launch of GiveToLocal at Newcastle East End FC.

“It was a massive boost especially after the 5-0 defeat against Leicester," said Dummett, who has made 176 career appearances for United, his boyhood club.

"It was important we bounced back with a performance – that was the most important thing, and, you know, the win was even better.

"It had been a tough week of criticism from everyone, but we got back on the training pitch and we had to make sure we worked hard.

"You can't dwell on the loss too much after the game – so you look at the result, look through the clips, and make sure you get it you get better.