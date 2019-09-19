Peter Beardsley found guilty of using racist language and suspended by FA
Peter Beardsley has been found guilty of three counts of using racist and abusive language while Under-23 coach at Newcastle United.
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 15:08 pm
Updated 19 minutes ago
Beardsley has been suspended from “all football and football-related activity” by the Football Association for 32 weeks.
The 58-year-old – who had strenuously denied the allegations – left United in March.
The club said at the time: “We are grateful for the contribution Peter has given over the years as a player, coach and ambassador.
“We wish him well for the future.”