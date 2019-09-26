Peter Kenyon launches '£300m takeover bid' for Newcastle United
Peter Kenyon has launched a fresh takeover bid for Newcastle United, according to a report.
The Daily Mail report that Kenyon has teamed up with Florida-based GACP Sports – who already own Bordeaux – to offer £300million for the club, which was put up for sale in late 2017.
It’s claimed that Kenyon’s consortium are prepared to make a down-payment of £125million. The balance of £175million would then be paid over a three-year period. It’s reported that the group has an additional £50million to cover “operational costs”.
United owner Mike Ashley dismissed a previous bid from the former Chelsea and Manchester United chief executive.
Speaking in the summer, Ashley said: “Peter Kenyon convinced me last Christmas that it was going to get done. I’m never doing that again. The reality is with these deals that once it gets out, if it’s not done, it’s probably not going to get done.”