Police probing Aleksandar Mitrovic's transfer make two arrests

Police investigating suspected fraud in football have raided properties in three countries, according to officials.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, 10:41
The probe, which ordered a search of the headquarters of the Belgian FA earlier this year, is examining a number of transfers, and Aleksandar Mitrovic’s £13million move to Newcastle United is reported to be part of the investigation. There have been raids in Belgium, Monaco and London.

Police and tax officials, under the direction of a Belgian anti-corruption judge, detained an agent in Monaco and his assistant in Liege. News agency AFP report that a judicial source has confirmed to them that Mitrovic’s transfer is part of the investigation.

"The facts involve notably money-laundering operations and private corruption in the context of football player transfers," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Mitrovic, signed from Anderlecht by Newcastle, was sold to Fulham last summer after a successful half-season loan at Craven Cottage.