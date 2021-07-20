Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of child sex offences

A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences.

The player was arrested last Friday and interviewed by police before he was released on bail.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “Officers arrested a man on Friday July 16 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further inquiries.”

The footballer has been suspended by his club while the investigation continues.

The club said it will assist with the inquiry.

The Sun newspaper reported that the probe is being led by GMP’s major incident team.