This Premier League player had goosebumps because of 'buzz' at St James's Park
St James’s Park is a special stadium – as one debutant found out.
And we’re not talking about 19-year-old midfielder Matty Longstaff, who scored a winner for Newcastle United against Manchester United on his debut before the international break.
Steven Alzate made his Premier League debut for Brighton and Hove Albion at St James’s Park last month.
The 21-year-old was handed a start in the goalless draw by Brighton manager Graham Potter – and the midfielder had “goosebumps” because of the “buzz around the stadium” before kick-off time.
"I saw my name on the starting XI and as soon as I saw that my heart just started beating quick," Alzate told the Premier League after being presented with a debut ball. "But I was ready for it. The adrenaline just hits you and the buzz around the stadium was crazy. I got goosebumps and everything."