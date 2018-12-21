Premier League transfer rumours: Liverpool want RB Leipzig forward, Roma move for Crystal Palace man and Chelsea want Gonzalo Higuain | 21 December

Here’s all the latest from the Premier League...

Liverpool will battle Bayern Munich for the signing of 22-year-old RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. (Abendzeitung)

Transfer rumours

Roma are ready to make a £25million bid for Crystal Palace's 28-year-old Netherlands defender Patrick van Aanholt. (Sun)

Chelsea have revived their interest in AC Milan's 31-year-old Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain. (Mail)

Arsenal want to sell Mesut Ozil, but may find it difficult to offload their highest earner before his current contract expires. (Mirror)

West Ham will make a decision on whether to sign Samir Nasri next week. (Evening Standard)

Manchester City face a battle with Barcelona and PSG for £60million rated Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 21. (Mirror)

Everton’s Kieran Dowell is close to joining Sheffield United on loan. (Football Insider)

Real Madrid are not looking to bring former boss Jose Mourinho back to the club.