Rafa Benitez has another dig at Newcastle United's hierarchy
Rafa Benitez has had another dig at Newcastle United’s hierarchy.
Lee Charnley, the club’s managing director, claimed that Benitez joined Chinese side Dalian Yifang side “for money”.
“Let’s be clear, he moved to China for money,” said Charnley. “The offer he received was too tempting.”
This claim angered Benitez, who responded in an online column.
And Benitez – who left St James’s Park on June 30 when his contract expired after failing to agree a new deal at the club – has spoken again about his departure in an interview with Xinhua.
“I was not happy when he was talking about me leaving Newcastle because of the money,” said Benitez. “I said no to very, very big offers, and even last year, I was saying no to big offers, but I decided to stay because of the fans, the city and the potential.
“We were waiting for a solution at Newcastle, which was not forthcoming. We had options (to go to different clubs), but when we had to decide. It was a very simple decision ,because Dalian was the best option we had.
“People were saying it was big money, but Dalian were pushing really hard to get me and my staff, and we’re really pleased because they showed so much interest. I’m a professional, and I want to win, but I also want to build something and leave a legacy.”
Benitez reportedly agreed a £12million-a-year contract with Dalian.