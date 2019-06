Rafa Benitez has been linked with a return to Chelsea

Newcastle United’s manager – who visited the club’s training ground yesterday – is out of contract at St James’s Park on June 30.

Owner Mike Ashley is waiting for Benitez’s decision on a new deal following talks in London last month.

However, Italian outlet Tuttosport claim that Benitez is being lined up to replace Maurizio Sarri, who is set to take over at Juventus.

Newcastle have made no comment on Benitez’s future.