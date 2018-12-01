Rafa Benitez reacts to Ayoze Perez's missed chances in Newcastle's defeat to West Ham

Rafa Benitez defended Ayoze Perez after Newcastle United's home defeat to West Ham United.

The visitors won 3-0 this afternoon thanks to two goals from Javier Hernandez and a strike from Felipe Anderson.

Hernandez gave West Ham an early lead, and Perez had three chances to equalise in the first half.

Perez had one header saved, put another over Lukasz Fabianski's goal and also shot wide before the break.

Some fans cheered when Perez was replaced by Joselu late in the game.

Asked about Perez's performance, Newcastle manager Benitez said: "He had some chances and fans are expecting he should score.

"It's part of the game. We created enough chances to score goals.

"I think we have to understand that everybody wants to win, starting with the players. Ayo is working really hard for the team."

The result has left Newcastle 14th in the Premier League.

Reflecting on the game, Benitez said: "We were a little bit open. You suffer.

"We did well enough to create and maybe score, but we didn't do it and the second goal was very difficult for us.

"The way they did the counter-attack with the pace and the quality that they had, they were very dangerous."