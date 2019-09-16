Revealed: How much Newcastle United bank from Puma kit deal
Newcastle United are very much a mid-table club – in terms of Premier League kit deals.
Monday, 16th September 2019, 09:45 am
A report has detailed how much each top-flight club earns from agreements with shirt manufacturers.
Premier League clubs, in total, generated £389.5million for this season, according to offthepitch.com.
And Newcastle are ninth in the table, according to the report. The club reportedly earns £6.5million a season from its deal with Puma, which expires at the end of the campaign.
Manchester United’s £75million-a-year Adidas deal is the most valuable.