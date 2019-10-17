Revealed: Newcastle United's festive TV games
The Premier League have announced changes to a number of Newcastle United games.
The game against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane will be played on Thursday, December 5 (7.30pm kick-off) so it can be shown live by Amazon. As a result, the club’s home game against Southampton will now be played on Sunday, December 8 (2pm).
Newcastle’s Boxing Day game away to Manchester United will kick-off at 5.30pm. It will also be screened by Amazon. The New Year’s Day fixture against Leicester City at St James’s Park (3pm) will be screened live by BT Sport.
United’s game against Chelsea on Saturday, January 18 will kick off at 5.30pm so it can be screened by Sky. The kick-off time for the fixture against Everton at Goodison Park on January 21 has been brought forward to 7.30pm. It is not being screened live.