Revealed: The next Newcastle United games switched for live broadcast
Two more Newcastle United games will be broadcast live.
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 16:45 pm
The club’s visit to Aston Villa, originally scheduled for November 23, has been put back two days to Monday, November 25 (8pm kick-off).
It will be screened live by Sky Sports.
Newcastle’s home game against Manchester City on November 30 will now kick off at 12.30pm so it can be shown by BT Sport.
The club’s other November fixtures, against West Ham United and Bournemouth, have not been moved for broadcast.