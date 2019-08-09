Revealed: The FIVE players left out of Newcastle United's Premier League squad
Jack Colback has been left out of Newcastle United’s Premier League squad.
The club today named its 25-man squad for the coming season – and five senior players missed out.
Achraf Lazaar, Rolando Aarons, Henri Saivet and Jamie Sterry were also left out by Bruce ahead of Sunday’s season-opener against Arsenal at St James’s Park.
“Unfortunately, I’ve got to let four or five of them down,” said United’s head coach.
Those players could yet be loaned out or sold to clubs in countries where the transfer window is still open. Loans are also possible to League One and Two clubs.
Bruce – who worked with Colback at Sunderland earlier in his managerial career – had been minded to keep Colback at St James’s Park for the final year of his contract.
Speaking in China last month while away with United for the Premier League Asia Trophy, Colback said: “If I’ve got a realistic chance to play, then of course (I want to stay). I loved my time here when I was playing. It’s a great place to play, St James’s. I always gave 100% for the shirt.”
Players under the age of 21 do not need to be named in the squad, and 19-year-old Matty Longstaff has been given the No43 shirt for the coming season.
SQUAD: Dubravka, Clark, Dummett, Ki, Schar, Lascelles, Carroll, Shelvey, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Gayle, Muto, Hayden, Willems, Krafth, Fernandez, Manquillo, Lejeune, Elliot, Yedlin, Almiron, Darlow, Atsu, S Longstaff.