South Shields 3-0 Ashton United – all the key stats as the Mariners continued their perfect start to the season
South Shields moved to the top of the BetVictor Northern Premier League Premier Division with a convincing 3-0 win over Ashton United at Mariners Park.
The hosts were fairly ruthless on Tuesday evening as they netted three times from six efforts on target in the match.
Robert Briggs converted from the penalty spot inside the opening 10-minutes to put Shields into the lead before Gary Brown made it 2-0 going in at the break with a well taken header.
The three points were wrapped up in the closing stages with a third goal from the Mariners as Jason Gilchrist found the net.
South Shields line-up: Boney, Brown, Adams, Shaw (c) (Hunter 46), Morse, Lowe, Daly (Turnbull 64), Briggs, Gilchrist, Thurston (Alli 77), Gillies. Subs not used: Charlton, Mason.
Goals: Briggs (pen 7), Brown (41), Gilchrist (80).
Attendance: 1,283
