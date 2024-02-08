Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last time out, Elliot Dickman’s side drew 1-1 against a resilient Scarborough Athletic side. Paul Blackett, unsurprisingly, netted the first goal of the game taking his league total to 20 before Alex Brown levelled for the hosts early in the second half.

Saturday’s opponents currently sit in 22nd place on 28 points, a total of 29 points behind Shields in the table. They have won two of their last five but lost last Saturday as well as this Tuesday when Chorley put four past them. A win on Saturday would put South Shields on 50 points for the season and put them in a good position play-off wise for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When these two sides met back in August at the First Cloud Arena, Julio Arca’s side scored three and kept a clean sheet against Gloucester with Blackett, Martin and Abbey all getting their names on the scoresheet.

Elliot Dickman’s Thoughts

Dickman will undoubtably be expecting a win in this next fixture. His side went 1-0 up relatively early in the last match against Scarborough who themselves weren’t in great form before Tuesday's match.

Previously, Dickman has stated: “We have a belief that we can fulfil all targets set by the club and the supporters this season”. With the club targeting the play-offs Saturday could be considered a must win scenario.

Paul Blackett has scored in his last two games and his importance to the squad has been highlighted multiple time already this season by Dickman. On Blackett, Dickman said: “He is a very important player who can change a match with a half chance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A goal on Saturday will see his total extend to 21 goals for the season. Although Shields will start the game as favourites, Dickman believes his team must perform against a Gloucester side that will pose a threat: “Each team pose a different threat," Dickman said. "So we must remain consistent with our game.”.

Team news

Following the game against Scarborough, there are no immediate concerns for Saturday’s fixture.

Information for supporters