South Shields aiming for top spot with National League North clash against Hereford

The Mariners have won all six of their home matches in all competitions, and are level on points with league leaders Tamworth at the top. They were beaten by lower-league opposition in the shape of Leek Town in the FA Cup last weekend, though, and have redemption on their minds against Hereford.

Shields manager Julio Arca said: “It goes without saying that last week’s game was very disappointing for us. We prepared well and went there with a winning mentality, as we do in every game, but it was one of those days when we didn’t seem to get going.

“The good thing with football is that sometimes within a matter of days, or certainly a week, there is an opportunity for revenge, if you want to put it like that. The lads know that we need to react to what happened last Saturday, and hopefully everyone learns from that experience to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

Hereford will arrive in South Tyneside in good form, having won their last three matches in all competitions. Paul Caddis’ side will be looking to improve on their current position of 16th, and Arca is aware of the threat they pose.

He added: “Hereford are probably not in the position they want to be in the table, but they have won their last three games and have signed some good players recently. They seem to be in good physical shape and are pressing high, so they are going to provide a big test for us.

“We have confidence every time we step out at 1st Cloud Arena, and it is excellent to still have a 100% home record, but we must put in another strong performance to have a chance of collecting the three points."

