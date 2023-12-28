Elliott Dickman takes charge of his first game as interim South Shields manager as the Mariners travel to Blyth Spartans on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shields parted company with Julio Arca and his assistant Tommy Miller following a 3-1 defeat to the same opponents on Boxing Day. Academy manager Dickman is in temporary charge, assisted by the club’s sporting director and former joint manager, Lee Picton.

The Mariners are aiming to arrest a run of form which has seen them lose their last four games and slip outside the play-off places. They found themselves 3-0 down at half-time against Spartans, with a late goal from Paul Blackett providing a small consolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result left Shields eighth and Spartans five points behind them in 14th, with the National League North table remaining remarkably tight. The Mariners were without defender Tom Broadbent for the first meeting between the sides, and he is again expected to be unavailable on Saturday with a groin injury. Forward Joao Gomes remains out as he recovers from a knee operation.

Kick-off at Croft Park is at 3pm and admission prices are £15 for adults, £9 for over-65s, £6 for students and children aged 11 to 16, and free for under-10s who are accompanied by a paying adult or concession.

Blyth are managed by former Shields boss Graham Fenton, who is assisted by another Mariners legend, Jon Shaw. Ex-Shields players Will McGowan, Cedric Main and Jack Bodenham were all influential in Spartans’ victory at 1st Cloud Arena, and they could be joined by another former Mariner, JJ Hooper, in the squad at Croft Park.

This is the Mariners’ final game of a calendar year which saw them finally win a promotion which had eluded them for five years. Kevin Phillips led Shields to the Northern Premier League title in 2022-23 before departing the club in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad