South Shields aiming to keep pace with league leaders when they host Chester

South Shields host Chester on Saturday as they aim to keep the pace at the top of the National League North table.

The Mariners are third, one point behind Scunthorpe United and two short of Tamworth, ahead of the meeting with 17th-placed Chester. They are aiming to return to winning ways after Tuesday’s 0-0 draw against Curzon Ashton, but Shields manager Julio Arca has warned his team that Chester are in a false position.

The Seals have played four league games fewer than several teams as a result of their exploits in the FA Cup. Arca said: “We have to just keep working hard and that takes us to this match against Chester.

“We are well aware of their capabilities and ambition, and know that their current position in the table is something of a false one because they have played fewer games than everyone else. Every game is difficult in this league, whether it’s physical or technical, and we’re expecting another hard one against them.

“We have done the right things this week and recovered well, and this is a match we are determined to get points from.”

Shields have kept 10 consecutive clean sheets at 1st Cloud Arena, and remain unbeaten on home soil this season. Arca felt Curzon Ashton provided the toughest test of that record in midweek.

He added: “It was a difficult game against what I believe is the best team we’ve played against at home so far this season. We knew they were going to be good, particularly on the ball, and they generally looked like a team high on confidence after a run of four consecutive wins. It was a demanding game for us.”

Shields are without Joao Gomes (knee) and have a doubt over Aaron Martin (quad).