The goalkeeper has been an integral member of the team at 1st Cloud Arena since initially arriving on loan from Blackpool in 2019. Boney’s move was made permanent the following summer and he has gone on to make 130 appearances for the Mariners.

He has kept 12 clean sheets in the Pitching In Northern Premier League so far this season, helping Shields to the joint-best defensive record in the division.

Boney – who turns 25 next week – said: “I’m extremely happy to have signed a new deal at this great club. I’ve played over 100 games here and it feels like home to me, so it was quite an easy decision and I didn’t take much convincing.

Myles Boney

“When I first signed on loan, I couldn’t have imagined it going as well as it has, but it’s a great club and a great place, and I’m delighted with how it has turned out. We’ve been unlucky not to have a promotion within my four years here, but hopefully this is the year and we’re giving it everything we’ve got to make that happen.

“The support of the fans has been incredible during my time here and they have made me feel at home from day one, so I’m really excited about continuing to play in front of them and to have their backing.”

South Shields manager Kevin Phillips said: “We’re delighted that Myles has committed his future to the club by signing a new deal. He has already beaten last season’s tally of clean sheets and has been a vital part of our team since he joined in 2019.

“He has been excellent for us this season and hopefully there are plenty more clean sheets to come as we try to make the campaign a successful one. We’re delighted to have Myles on board.”