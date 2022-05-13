South Shields announce retained list as Alex Kempster joins Jon Shaw in departing the club

Kevin Phillips’ side fell to a penalty shootout play-off defeat against Warrington Town, condemning them to another season in the Northern Premier League.

Preparations for next season are already underway for the Mariners who have announced their retained list for next campaign.

Shields have revealed that seven players will depart the club, including Alex Kempster whose contract has been cancelled by ‘mutual consent’ to allow the striker to go travelling.

South Shields striker Alex Kempster

Kempster said: “I’ve enjoyed my time at the club and wish everyone at South Shields nothing but success for the future. I hope the club gets the promotion it is striving for next season.

“I want to travel and have that experience for a period of time with my partner, whose family live in New Zealand.

“We haven’t seen a lot of them since the start of the pandemic so this is a great opportunity for us to do that and see more of the world, which we’re very excited about.”

Also leaving the club are: Jon Shaw, Blair Rossiter, Nathan Lowe, Mitch Rose and Dominic Agnew.

South Shields have also confirmed the players that will be staying at the club next season.

Jack Bodenham, Robert Briggs, JJ Hooper, Jordan Hunter, Will Jenkins, Will McGowan, Cedric Main, Ntumba Massanka, Dillon Morse, Callum Ross and Conor Tee all remain contracted to the club whilst Shields have exercised contract extension options for Blair Adams, Myles Boney, Joao Gomes and Darius Osei.