South Shields are hoping to take their frustration out on Marske United

The Mariners have been out of action since facing Ashton United on December 3, when they conceded two late goals to draw 3-3.

Saturday’s trip to Stalybridge Celtic was postponed because of a frozen pitch, and there are sure to be doubts over Tuesday’s game as temperatures continue to hover at and below the freezing mark.

Shields manager Kevin Phillips is trying to make the most of the enforced break on the training ground, but admits his team is desperate to get back on the pitch at Marske.

He said: “We were frustrated not to play on Saturday, but of course we understand the country is being hit by a cold snap and it’s out of everyone’s control.

“We wanted the chance to quickly get back in action after the disappointment of the final few minutes against Ashton in our last game, and to hopefully record a good result and performance.

“I’ve always said that the beauty of this league is that there’s normally another game just around the corner, but we’ve had to wait this time.

“It has given us time to reflect and work on things on the training ground, and the players are in a good place.”

Shields and Marske met in the FA Cup earlier this season, with the Mariners running out 5-2 winners.

Former Tadcaster Albion and Gainsborough Trinity boss Curtis Woodhouse has since taken over as manager of Marske, who are 19th in the Northern Premier League, and Phillips is ready for a sterner examination.

He added: “I expect Marske to be more organised now under a new manager with good experience.

“It will be a tougher contest than the one we experienced in the cup at home, but I’ve always said it’s about what we do.

“If we go there and play to our capabilities in a similar manner to our performance at Radcliffe a couple of weeks ago, we’ll have a really good chance.”