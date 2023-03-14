South Shields boss issues message to squad ahead of FC United of Manchester clash

South Shields manager Kevin Phillips.

The Mariners are 11 points clear at the top of the Northern Premier League after extending their unbeaten run to 11 with a 3-3 draw at Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday.

They could stretch their advantage further on Tuesday when they play their game in hand on second-placed Hyde United, but manager Phillips is wary of the threat of FC United.

Neil Reynolds’ side have not won in their last five matches, a run which has adversely affected their hopes of challenging for the play-offs.

Shields are looking forward to returning home after a run of four away fixtures, and a big crowd is expected for the meeting of the NPL’s top two supported sides.

Phillips said: “We know we’ll receive excellent backing again and I’m hoping for a really good crowd and atmosphere, with FC United expected to bring plenty of fans up too.

“I’m confident the players will rise to the occasion as they usually do, and it should be a cracking evening and game.

“Our motivation is to try to put a bit more daylight between us and the chasing pack, and we want to take advantage of our game in hand, which is something we struggled to do last season.

“The table is looking good but our job is to take care of each match in turn, because we can only impact what is in front of us.

“We can’t look any further than this game, because we know a win would improve our position and take us a step closer to where we want to be,” he added.

Phillips insists Shields should not read too much into FC United’s recent results.

He added: “There’s no doubt FC United are a good team who will be looking to cause us problems in this game.

“They were beaten 1-0 by Atherton Collieries on Saturday and will be something of a wounded animal after that, so we have to be ready for the threat they pose.

“We respect them and know that despite their tough run of form, they’re a good side who we will need to play well against to overcome.

“I’ve said it many times this season, but it’s mainly about what we do and we go into the game with confidence having recovered well since Saturday’s match,” he added.

Shields are hoping Dillon Morse will be available for the 7.45pm kick-off at 1st Cloud Arena, with Sam Hodgson also making progress in his recovery from injury.

Admission prices – which can be paid at the turnstiles – are £12 for adults, £9 for over-65s and students, £5 for children aged 13 to 16 and £3 for Under-12s. There is an additional £2 charge to sit.