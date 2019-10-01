South Shields complete eye-catching deal for ex-Blackpool, Coventry and Wigan striker
South Shields have confirmed the signing of former Blackpool, Coventry and Wigan striker Sanmi Odelusi.
The 26-year-old has penned an initial deal until January at Mariners Park, after recently turning out for Halifax Town in the National League.
And the pacy striker brings a wealth of experience to the non-league side, having previously represented Bolton Wanderers, Milton Keynes Dons, Coventry City, Wigan Athletic and Blackpool in the EFL – with the frontman playing alongside Shields stopper Myles Boney during his time at Bloomfield Road.
Odelusi will now look to help strengthen Shields’ grip on top spot in the BetVictor Northern Premier Division – and admits he is ‘delighted’ to make the move to the North East.
"I'm delighted to be here,” he said.
"I've seen the style of football that the boys play and I know Myles Boney from our time together at Blackpool.
"He's a good goalkeeper and he spoke well about the tactics the boys play, so that's what really nailed it for me."
Odelusi has vowed to bring an insatiable work ethic to Mariners Park and is aiming to hit the ground running and help the team with goals.
Shields have won their last five in all competitions, meaning Odelusi isn’t expecting to be handed a starting spot straight away.
"It's a good situation to come into, but at the same time the boys are winning so it's not like I expect to be thrown straight into the team,” he said.
"It doesn't happen like that in football.
"I want to work hard to prove that I deserve a starting place."