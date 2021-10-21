South Shields conclude deal for FC United of Manchester player Cedric Main

Cedric Main in action against South Shields.

The 24-year-old Frenchman joins having most recently played for FC United of Manchester, where he caught the eye with his pace, hold-up play and eye for goal.

Born in French Guiana to Surinamese parents, Main represented a number of clubs at junior level in the Netherlands, including FC Groningen.

He went on to play for Spanish sides CF La Nucía and Almagro CF before making the move to England, and FC United, in January 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Main scored FC United's goal in the 1-1 draw against Shields at 1st Cloud Arena in August, and is now excited about linking up with his new team-mates in the North East.

He said: "When I found out South Shields wanted to sign me, I was very pleased because when I played against them earlier this season I could see it was an amazing club.

"I was so impressed that night by the fans, the pitch and the team, and I just had that feeling that it was a really good club, so I'm very pleased to have signed.

"A few other clubs had been in contact but South Shields felt right for me straightaway.

"The team trains full-time, which is something I've always liked to do, and the ambition is obvious to everyone.

"It's a great club and I want to be part of helping them progress to where they want to go."

South Shields manager Graham Fenton said: "We're absolutely over the moon to have signed Cedric.

"The moment we were made aware of his availability, we made an approach to see if we could attain his services.

"We're overjoyed that we've been able to beat quite a number of other clubs to his signature.

"Cedric really wanted to go back to playing full-time football, which we can provide him with, and we know having seen him earlier in the season the quality he possesses.

"He is a tremendous addition to our squad."

Main could make his debut for the Mariners in Saturday's game against third-placed Buxton at 1st Cloud Arena.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative football coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.