South Shields have confirmed that Elliott Dickman has been appointed permanent manager of the club. Dickman has signed a deal that will keep him at the First Cloud Arena until 2026 alongside assistant manager Andy Inness.

The former Newcastle United and Sunderland coach was appointed as interim manager at the Mariners back in December, replacing Julio Arca who departed the club. During his time as interim boss, Dickman steered Shields to an 8th place finish in the Vanarama National League North as they narrowly missed out on a play-off place on the final weekend of the regular season.

Speaking to the club about his appointment as manager, Dickman said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Geoff [Thompson], all club staff, the players, and backroom team for all their support and excellent work during my time as interim manager.

“It is a real honour and a privilege for me and my family, to now be confirmed as first-team manager of our fantastic football club. Both Andy and I are really grateful and excited for this opportunity.

“I would like to give a special mention and thanks to the players and backroom team. Without their hard work and efforts, none of this would have materialised for us, and we are really grateful for their full support.

“I also would like to thank Geoff for putting his trust in us to help continue to develop and improve our club. Your backing means everything to us all.

“Finally, our brilliant fans. You have been excellent and have been behind the team both home and away. We do truly value all your support and we hope we can continue to pay you back by improving upon our first season in the National League North.”