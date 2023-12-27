Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Julio Arca has left his role as South Shields manager. The Mariners were defeated by Blyth Spartans on Boxing Day, a result that leaves them 8th in the Vanarama National North table having lost four games on the spin.

A statement from the club read: 'South Shields FC can confirm the decision has been made to part company with first-team manager Julio Arca and his assistant Tommy Miller. The club expresses its sincere gratitude to Julio and Tommy for their efforts during their time at 1st Cloud Arena and wishes them both well for their future endeavours.

'Julio has been one of the main catalysts of the club’s growth over the last eight-and-a-half years and will always be regarded as a club legend. We regret that his time as first-team manager has come to an end, but this decision has been made as a result of on-pitch performances and results over the last six weeks.

'Julio, Tommy and their families will always be welcome at 1st Cloud Arena. Elliott Dickman will lead the first-team on an interim basis following Julio and Tommy’s departures, and he will be supported by Lee Picton.

'The club will make no further comment at this time.'