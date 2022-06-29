South Shields confirm double capture as Kevin Phillips continues to shape his squad

Manager Kevin Phillips has described the 30-year-old’s arrival as a “massive coup” for the Mariners, who return to training on Thursday morning.

Broadbent has somewhat of a unique football background, having spent time in the academies of Southampton, Portsmouth and Bournemouth before a six-year stint in the Army.

He had previously played first-team football for Bognor Regis Town, Chichester City, Pagham and Selsey, with Broadbent going on to represent the Army in the sport.

New South Shields signing Tom Broadbent with manager Kevin Phillips

The defender began playing semi-professional football with the likes of Farnborough, Petersfield Town and Hayes and Yeading United – who he captained – before leaving the Army to begin a career in professional football.

He spent one-and-a-half years with Bristol Rovers and two-and-a-half years at Swindon Town – making 68 Football League appearances in the process – and had a stint in the National League with Eastleigh last season.

After moving to his partner’s native North East this summer, Broadbent has now been attracted by the project at 1st Cloud Arena as his football journey continues.

The centre-back said: “I’m buzzing to be here.

Josh Doherty

“This is a club with great ambition and a big project, with the aim of getting promoted again and again, and I’m excited to be part of it.

“All the foundations are set and we just have to go out and do the business now.

“After meeting the management, I could see the ambition is there from everyone at the club. I looked at the signings the club had already made – I’ve played with and against some of them – so that played a big part and showed the ambition of the club.

“Now I’m just really looking forward to getting going.”

South Shields manager Kevin Phillips said: “This is another brilliant addition and we’re delighted to welcome Tom to South Shields.

“To attract a player of his calibre and playing pedigree is a massive coup for us as a club and we’re so pleased he has decided to join our journey as we strive to achieve promotion this season.

“Tom will be a massive player for us and I’m sure our fans will be very excited when they see him play.”

Broadbent will be joined at Shields by former Watford youngster Josh Doherty who most recently played in Northern Ireland for Portadown.

Doherty, 26, has played over 100 games of league football in England and was similarly impressed with the ‘ambition’ shown by his new club:

“I’m over the moon to have signed for South Shields and can’t wait to get started.

“After meeting with the manager and the other staff, the ambition of the club was clear and I wanted to be a part of it.

“They came so close to promotion last season and our job is to get over the line this time, because this is a club that wants to go places.

“I couldn’t say no when I heard about the plans for the future and had a look at the facilities, which shocked me in a very good way.

“I’m really excited about what lies ahead.”